Spotify launches new charts site with expanded popularity rankings

Spotify is launching new popularity charts that'll rank the top songs on its music-streamingbroken down by categories like genre, country, city, artist and more.

The widened Spotify charts, which both artists and listeners can view, will open the aperture on what's streamed most on the planet's biggest source for streaming tunes, enhancing everyone's touch on the globe's musical pulse.

The new Spotify charts homepage will have weekly Top 50 rankings for global songs, albums, and artists published for anyone to see. By logging in to the site with a Spotify account (even free accounts), people can unlock deeper access to more charts, including top 200 global songs, albums and artists charts; detailed stats like streaks, peak position, and song credits; and new genre, city, and local pulse charts.

Spotify is the world's biggest subscription music service by subscribers, predicting it will cross 400 million by the end of the year.

