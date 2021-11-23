Spotify launches hub for Squid Game, Bridgerton and your other favorite Netflix shows

Angela Lang/CNET

Spotify teamed up with Netflix to help you easily find music from all of your favorite shows. The music streaming service added its Netflix Hub on Tuesday,

If you type "Netflix" into Spotify's search bar, you'll find the official soundtracks to hit shows like Squid Game, Bridgerton, Stranger Things, On My Block, Virgin River and others.

"It's clear that after the credits roll, viewers are left wanting even more -- and they come to Spotify to hear it," the company said in a release.

The Netflix Hub on Spotify is available to free and premium subscribers in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Ireland and India.