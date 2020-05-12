Spotify Kids launches parental controls including listening history

Spotify

The Spotify music app for children has added more parental control features, Spotify announced Tuesday. Parents can now access listening history and block songs or audio stories on Spotify Kids.

Parents just have to log in to the grown-ups section, enter a PIN, tap on an account and click listening history. You can also tap "block" or "unblock" next to tracks there so they don't appear in the feed of that user.

Spotify Kids launched in beta in October 2019, expanding to the US in March of this year. Some of its latest songs are Wash Your Hands with Baby Shark, and audio books like Daniel Radcliffe reading Harry Potter.

Spotify Kids is available to subscribers on both iOS and Android.