Spotify: How to watch its Stream On virtual news event Monday

Angela Lang/CNET

Spotify wants to lay out its vision for "a new golden age of audio" Monday, with a Stream On event revealing news about how the streaming-music giant wants to improve both creator and fan experiences on its service. It also promised a few famous voices too.

Spotify's virtual event isn't a concert but rather the kind of extended presentation that other tech companies tend to trot out once (or more) a year. Spotify, which is the biggest streaming service by both listeners and subscribers, hasn't held one of these events since 2018 when it overhauled its free mobile tier. Those changes amped up what you could hear with a free account, unlocking on-demand songs that previously were available only to paying customers.

Changes like those, and Spotify's obession with expanding into podcasts of late, have vaulted the company to 345 million listeners and 155 million paying subscribers as of the end of last year.

For Monday's two-hour event, Spotify's guidance about what to expect suggests it plans to reveal news that matters both for listeners and for audio creators -- likely including music artists and podcasters alike.

Ahead of Monday's event, Spotify teased some taping of the event on the company's own For the Record podcast. Some of the soundbites from that teaser included:

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek introducing "a couple more of the world's greatest storytellers" (before cutting out before we could hear who) and talking about "the first brilliant moments of a new golden age of audio," promising "the best is yet to come."

Spotify's belief that it can do for podcast discovery what it did for music discovery.

A promise that it will recount "just some of the ways" Spotify is "working to bring audio lovers and audio creators closer than ever."



A tease that it'll unveil new creator tools "that have never before been possible."



Ek also said it's a "safe bet" that the Stream On event will feature "some famous voices, everyone from global artists and podcast creators."

When is Spotify's Stream On event?

The virtual event will begin today at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET. It is expected to last about two hours.

Where can I stream it?

The livestream of the event is available publicly without any registration or log-in credentials at two locations: Spotify.com/StreamOn and YouTube.com/Spotify.

How can I keep track of all the announcements?

CNET will be updating this story with all the news most pertinent to Spotify users here.

So far, Spotify has teased a major expansion of its service to new markets. It said it would expand significantly to new markets over the next few days, a rollout that would expand its availability to more than a billion people around the world.Spotify is currently available across about half of the world, "but there are still millions of creators and billions of listeners who don't yet have access to Spotify," CEO Daniel Ek said, adding that more details would be released shortly.

You can also keep an eye on Spotify's For the Record blog and its Twitter handle for news, @SpotifyNews, for updates.