Spotify hits pause on US political ads for next year, report says

Taylor Martin/CNET

Spotify will suspend political advertising early next year in the US, according to a report in Ad Age Friday. Spotify is the world's leading streaming music service by subscribers, but its biggest audience is people who listen to ads so they can hear music free -- 141 million of them worldwide each month.

Political advertising has been a flashpoint for technology companies like Facebook and Google, especially in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election in the US. Facebook has been criticized for continue to run political ads, even those with false statements. Twitter made headlines earlier this month for taking the opposite stance and banning political advertising.

Like many of these media companies, Spotify targets ads. But unlike companies such as Facebook, which can leverage a trove of intimate data about you to hyper-target some advertising, Spotify doesn't appear to target its ads to the same degree. Spotify relies on "user demographic pools" to target ads, according to filings.

Spotify didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Spotify will suspend political advertising in early 2020 in the US, the only country where it runs political ads, according to the report. The suspension applies not only to audio and display ads, but also to original and exclusive Spotify podcasts like The Joe Budden Podcast and Amy Schumer Presents.