Disney

Spotify has built its own kind of castle fit for Disney's singing princesses, Marvel's soundtracks and the bombastic themes from Star Wars: a Disney Hub that collects music of all stripes from the film giant in one place. Starting Wednesday, Spotify searches for "Disney" will return the option to visit the hub, where Spotify will also curate playlists of Disney music to suit your mood, like a road-trip compilation, or time of day, like sleep time.

Spotify is the world's biggest subscription music service by users. Most streaming-music services offer an essentially identical catalog of millions of songs. Curation features like the new Disney Hub are one way companies like Spotify try to stand out from its competitors.

The Disney Hub will be available to Spotify users only in the US, UK, Ireland, South Africa, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Among the playlists featured in the hub are Disney Princess, with songs featuring the company's animated heroines; Marvel Music, with all the songs and scores from Marvel films and shows; and The Best of Star Wars, which is pretty much just like it sounds.

Another, a Disney Hits compilation, integrates the most-streamed Disney music on Spotify, a list the service made public as part of it Disney Hub launch announcement:

Let It Go - Idina Menzel (from Frozen) How Far I'll Go - Auli'i Cravalho (from Moana) You're Welcome - Dwayne Johnson (from Moana) Life is a Highway - Rascal Flatts (from Cars) You'll Be In My Heart - Phil Collins (from Tarzan) Do You Want to Build a Snowman? - Agatha Lee Monn, Katie Lopez, Kristen Bell (from Frozen) I'll Make a Man Out of You - Chorus - Mulan, Donny Osmond (from Mulan) A Whole New World - Alan Menken, Brad Kane, Lea Salonga, Tim Rice - (from Aladdin) Try Everything - Shakira (from Zootopia) Love Is an Open Door - Kristen Bell, Santino Fontana (from Frozen)