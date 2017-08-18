Spotify's free subscribers can now play music on Google Home

Matt Elliott/CNET

Spotify has a treat for those who use the music-streaming service for free.

Starting now, free users will be able to enjoy and control music through a Google Home device, just as premium subscribers have been able to do since the launch of the home hub, Spotify said Friday.

The news could nudge some free Spotify users toward investing in one of Google's home hubs if they haven't already. Especially if they're trying to decide between Google Home and the rival Amazon Echo, which can still be used only by Spotify Premium subscribers.

Access through Home will be available to free Spotify users in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, France and Germany.

"We are incredibly excited that, from today, millions of Spotify's free users will be able to enjoy Spotify in their homes through voice-activated speakers for the very first time, thanks to the Assistant on Google Home," Mikael Ericsson, Spotify's product director for platform and partner experience, said in a statement.

Using a voice-activated smarthome hub with a speaker lets you simply tell the device what you want to hear, freeing you from having to search for tunes on your phone.

With a properly configured Spotify-Home setup, you can get your music going by using commands like "OK, Google, play Spotify," "OK, Google, play Discover Weekly" and "OK, Google, play my Taylor Swift playlist."

After that, you just have to hope no one in the room objects to your choice and gives Home different orders (the only downside we've discovered to voice-controlled music playback).

