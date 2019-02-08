Spotify explicitly bans ad-blockers and will kick off users that have them

James Martin/CNET

Spotify wants you to stream music, but only if you either pay for it with your money or your time.

The service is updating its Terms of Service on March 1, which will explicitly ban the use of ad-blockers and similar services that prevent ads from playing.

"We've updated our User Guidelines, making it clear that all types of ad blockers, bots, and fraudulent streaming activities are not permitted," Spotify said in an email sent Thursday.

This shouldn't be confused with the "Active Listening" feature Spotify is testing in some territories since last August, which lets listeners choose to skip some ads if they don't want to listen to it. The new Terms of Services further say that those who do use ad-blockers could have their account immediately terminated or suspended.

Spotify offers both its free, ad-supported tier along with an ad-free subscription tier for $10, £10 and AU$12 per month. According to Digiday, Spotify already has detection measures in place in order to find users on the free service using an ad-blocker. The music service also reportedly estimated that 2 million users are already using an ad-blocker or a modified app to avoid ads, which is about 2 percent of its ad-supported monthly users.

Spotify did not immediately return CNET's request for comment. Many websites and streaming services already prevent users from viewing content if an ad-blocker is installed, typically by alerting a customer to this and requesting that they turn ad-blocking off in order to read the page or watch a video.