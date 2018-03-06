Photothek via Getty Images

If you use unapproved apps to access Spotify, watch out -- Spotify will find you. First confirmation of your unauthorized software results in Spotify putting your account on ice. After multiple transgressions things get real, quickly. Reportedly Spotify has the right to terminate your account if it concludes your activity is unsavory.

Apparently there's a primary purpose for which people use questionable software. That's to get around restrictions the company puts in place on its free streaming accounts. In a nutshell that means ads, or the inability to listen to music without them.



Spotify did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.