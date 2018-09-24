Spotify coming back to Roku, adding Spotify Connect

Sarah Tew/CNET

Roku has announced that its latest OS updates will bring Spotify back to the platform after a nine-month absence. And if you've got a Roku, you'll be able to stream from Spotify Connect.

The app will appear as part of the OS 8.2 update for Roku TVs from today and with OS 9 for Roku streaming boxes from November onwards.

The new app allows you to navigate Spotify using the remote. If you've got Spotify Premium, you can use the Connect control through the Spotify app.

Roku removed Spotify from its streaming boxes in December 2017 but hadn't, until now, announced when it would return.

