Spotify climbs to 365 million listeners, with 165 million paid members

Angela Lang/CNET

Spotify's total number of listeners climbed 22% to 365 million in the second quarter, the global music streaming service said Wednesday, a slower pace of growth than expected.

Explaining the slowdown total listeners, Spotify again pointed to COVID-19 effects in some regions, which has crimped people's interest in listening to music on the go, since you can't go very far during lockdowns. But it also vaguely blamed an "issue" that made it harder for new listeners to sign up on an unspecified "global third-party platform," without naming names. But it said that the problem has been fixed now.

Spotify had already been extremely cautious about growth this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the latest result prompted it to tighten its expectations for total listeners for the full year too. It now expects to end the year with between 400 million and 407 million listeners who tune in at least once a month. Three months ago, it had said it was aiming for 402 million to as many as 422 million active listeners at the end of the year.

But in the latest period, Spotify's paid members -- which excludes all the people who listen free with advertising -- rose 20% to 165 million, meeting expectations. Spotify makes more money from its paying subscribers than the ones who listen free with ads.

Spotify shares were down 2.5% recently at $231 in light, premarket trading.

Even with the slowdown in total listeners, the latest figures reiterate Spotify's dominance in subscription music around the world. The company appeared to remain above its No. 2 competitor, Apple Music. Apple doesn't routinely disclose its paid membership and hasn't offered an update in (checks watch) more than two years, obscuring just how much of a lead Spotify may have. Though Apple Music has surely grown in that time, it hasn't revealed the size of its subscriber base since June 2019, when it was just 60 million members to Spotify's now 165 million.

Unlike Spotify, Apple doesn't have a free tier that lets anyone listen to music with advertising. Apple has never disclosed a monthly-active-user stat; almost all people who use Apple Music are subscribers.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Apple Music's growth.

As culture at large has shifted to streaming as the most common way people listen to tunes, Spotify and Apple Music emerged as the leaders in a race to dominate subscription music. Though Spotify remains the biggest streaming service by both listeners and subscribers, Apple Music has benefited from the popularity of the iPhone to recruit new members.

Read more: Best streaming music service

Spotify added Wednesday that even though it add as many new listeners as it hoped, the ones it already has are listening to Spotify for longer, getting back to levels of usage that were more typical before the pandemic. The company is still engrossed in its campaign to expand podcasts on its service, aiming to make Spotify the go-to place not only to stream tunes to also to hear talk-style programming too. During the second quarter, podcasts' portion of Spotify's total listening hours reached an all-time high.

For the second quarter, Sweden-based Spotify reported a loss of 20 million euros ($23.6 million at current conversion rates), or 19 cents a share, narrowing from a loss of of 356 million euros, or 1.91 euros a share, a year earlier. Revenue rose 23% to 2.33 billion euros in the quarter.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of 36 cents in the latest period, on revenue of 2.29 billion euros, according to Thomson Reuters.