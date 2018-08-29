Spotify adds Showtime to is $5-a-month student plan

Chesnot / Getty Images

Spotify is bulking up its offerings for college students in the US.

The music streaming service is adding a subscription to Showtime to its Spotify Premium for Students plan, which already includes ad-free music and Hulu (the limited commercials version) for $4.99 per month, the company said Wednesday. (Editors' note: Showtime is a part of CBS, which also owns CNET.)

"Never before have students had this level of streaming entertainment options, at this unprecedented value, all in one package,"said Alex Norström, Spotify's chief premium officer, in a statement.

A regular Spotify Premium account costs $9.99 a month, while the Hulu Limited Commercials plan costs $7.99 a month and an online Showtime subscription costs $10.99 a month.

The updated Spotify plan is available now for all US college student enrolled at accredited institutions. Spotify also said new subscribers can sign up for the plan for just $0.99 for the first three months.