Spotify is bulking up its offerings for college students in the US.
The music streaming service is adding a subscription to Showtime to its Spotify Premium for Students plan, which already includes ad-free music and Hulu (the limited commercials version) for $4.99 per month, the company said Wednesday. (Editors' note: Showtime is a part of CBS, which also owns CNET.)
"Never before have students had this level of streaming entertainment options, at this unprecedented value, all in one package,"said Alex Norström, Spotify's chief premium officer, in a statement.
A regular Spotify Premium account costs $9.99 a month, while the Hulu Limited Commercials plan costs $7.99 a month and an online Showtime subscription costs $10.99 a month.
The updated Spotify plan is available now for all US college student enrolled at accredited institutions. Spotify also said new subscribers can sign up for the plan for just $0.99 for the first three months.
Discuss: Spotify adds Showtime to is $5-a-month student plan
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.