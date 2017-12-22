Spotify gets Ed Sheeran to destroy a look-alike for Christmas

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

As the holidays approach, people will find their own ways to celebrate.

For its part, Spotify wanted to mark Ed Sheeran being its most streamed artist of 2017.

So it persuaded the ginger-haired crooner to turn to the dark side. For just one ad, you understand.

Here we have a delightful animated gingerbread man, who goes by the name of Ginger Ed Man.

Ginger Ed Man's talents involve being able to sing along to Sheeran's classic hit "Perfect."

Indeed, Ginger Ed Man bears a remarkable physical resemblance to Sheeran.

His hair, in particular, is quite extraordinary.

But once Sheeran espies his look-alike competition, you fear this might be a fight to the death.

After all, if you've enjoyed 6.3 billion streams this year, you don't want a rival to steal some of your love.

There can be only one winner in this contest. Sheeran is bigger, stronger and has clearly been left hungry on the set.

And so the nascent career of the singing Ginger Ed Man comes to a sorrowful ending.

I trust that won't be the case with your own holiday celebrations.

