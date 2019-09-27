Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Boston Dynamics' Spot robot has been demonstrating increasingly impressive feats to the world over the past year. And now the little four-legged bot may soon be showing off its talents at the circus. But not just any circus -- Cirque du Soleil. the purveyor of perhaps the most extravagant of live shows, Cirque du Soleil said it's discussing making Spot a part of its performances, AP News Reported.



Boston Dynamics and Cirque du Soleil didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Spot robot "dog," set to go on sale to the public this year, is meant to monitor construction sites, provide remote inspection at gas, oil and power installations and aid in public safety, according to Boston Dynamics.

Spot is cute if you've seen its viral twerking video, or a little creepy if you watch Black Mirror. It's also not the only creation from Boston Dynamics. The team has released footage of 10 SpotMini robots that're able to haul a truck, and the Atlas robot, which can now do a gymnastics routine.