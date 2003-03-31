SportsLine's new teammate: Google

SportsLine.com on Monday said it reached a multiyear agreement with Google to use the search engine's technology and sponsored advertising links on its sports entertainment Web site. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. The company said the use of sponsored links from Google's network of advertisers on all search results pages initiated on Sportline.com will provide the sports content company with additional revenue every time a Web user clicks on the sponsored results.

The major search engines such as Overture Services and Google are racing to set up revenue-sharing deals with content-targeted sites beyond their own search-related sites. Google so far has signed deals with Knight-Ridder Digital and the San Jose Mercury News, among other sites.