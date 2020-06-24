Sports streaming service FuboTV adds ESPN and ABC at last

Ty Pendlebury/CNET

FuboTV, a live-TV streaming service, announced Wednesday that it has signed a distribution deal with Disney that will finally bring ESPN to the sports-centric platform.

The change is due to go live over the summer (date to be announced), so viewers with the base $55 package will now able to watch ABC, ABC News Live, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, Freeform, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, in-market for SEC Network and ACC Network, FX, FXX and National Geographic.

Until now FuboTV was the only premium service that lacked both ABC and ESPN, and sports fans will no doubt be hoping the new channels will go live before the start of the NBA season on July 30.

With the changes, FuboTV may finally be competitive with CNET Editors' Choice Award-winning live-TV streaming service YouTube TV, especially as it will potentially offer more channels (though it won't have YouTube's unlimited DVR). We'll update the FuboTV review accordingly when the changes occur.