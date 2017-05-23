Sports-free digital TV for $10 a month? Viacom may be trying

Nickelodeon

Hunting for a streaming TV option that doesn't make you pay for ESPN? Viacom may be aiming to deliver.

The TV company -- which owns networks like Comedy Central, MTV and Nickelodeon -- is talking with rival programmers AMC and Discovery about a possible digital-TV bundle that could cost as little $10 a month, according to a report late Monday in the New York Post. Scripps, which operates channels like HGTV, is also a possible partner.

It would add a fresh option in the ballooning marketplace for live, online TV options. In just the last year, YouTube, Hulu and DirecTV have rolled out streaming live television subscriptions that go up against traditional cable as well as existing digital competitors like Sling TV and Playstation Vue. But Viacom's potential bundle would be unique from all the rest in a major way: You wouldn't be paying for the most expensive kind of TV out there, like sports like ESPN.

The cheap Viacom bundle would likely also omit live news networks, like CNN and Fox News, according to the report. DirecTV Now is lined up one service that would carry the option, as is traditional cable company Charter.