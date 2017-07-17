Spoon! ‘The Tick’ hits Amazon Prime in August 2017

Many years ago, I used to live near a New England Comics store. That company is behind the incredibly fun character, the Tick. You may have seen the excellent cartoon that ran on Fox or the short-lived live-action show (that also ran on Fox). This time, the Tick is back for another round with 10 episodes arriving in late August.
Otherwise, Amazon picks up a smattering of new movies in the eighth month of the year. You could start five-movie binge of the "Saw" movies, which might be better suited for Halloween. If that's not for you, you could watch "Bill & Ted's" or one of the "Teen Wolf" films.
Check out the full list below:
Arriving on Amazon Prime in August 2017
August 1
- All Dogs Go to Heaven
- Among Friends
- Bad Boys (1983)
- Bad Company (1972)
- Benny & Joon
- Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey
- Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure
- Box of Moonlight
- Breakdown (1997)
- Charley One-Eye
- Criminal Law
- The Dead Zone
- Eve's Bayou
- Far from Home (1989)
- Friends and Lovers
- The General's Daughter
- Ghost
- Hannie Caulder
- Harsh Times
- High Noon
- The Mod Squad
- New in Town (2009)
- Nulee's Gold
- Once Bitten
- The Pursuit of D.B Cooper
- Save the Last Dance
- Saw
- Saw II
- Saw III
- Saw IV
- Saw V
- Teen Wolf
- Teen Wolf Too
- Terry Fator: Live in Concert
- Wayne's World 2
August 2
August 4
- Comrade Detective, season 1 (Amazon Original)
- Lost in Oz, season 1 (Amazon Original)
- Superbad (Unrated)
August 5
August 15
- Tumble Leaf, season 3 (Amazon Original)
August 17
August 19
August 20
August 25
- The Tick, season 1 (Amazon Original)
August 27
August 29
- Victoria, season 1
