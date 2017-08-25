CNET también está disponible en español.

See 'SpongeBob SquarePants' full of anime angst

The lovable cartoon sponge and his underwater pals are transformed into dark, brooding Japanese anime characters in this fan-made tribute.

Anime heavyweights Akira and Cowboy Bebop better watch their backs. In this fan-made tribute, we see the usual jolly SpongeBob SquarePants and his friends, neighbors and boss turn into the kind of serious characters that would make for a compelling Japanese anime series. 

The video posted Thursday, reimagines the hit Nickelodeon cartoon "SpongeBob SquarePants" title credits as an angry saga complete with a frowning SpongeBob, a tormented Squidward, greedy boss Mr. Krabs, a sad Sandy Cheeks, and a very creepy Patrick. 

The only character who seems to be the same is the self-proclaimed archenemy to Mr. Krabs, Plankton. Well, he is evil after all. 

Created by YouTuber and US-based animator Narmak, the video not only includes anime makeovers of the main characters, but also has a dramatic theme song that is almost as catchy as the original. 

All the usual anime tropes are in the video such as the hero looking determined at the horizon, and a very bloody karate and sword fight between all the characters at the end. You'll never look at Patrick the starfish the same way again. 

