SpongeBob pal Patrick Star is getting his own spinoff show

Patrick Star famously lives under a rock, but he's about to crawl out and grab some attention. The dimwitted best buddy of SpongeBob SquarePants is getting his own spinoff, The Patrick Star Show, which is still in early stages of development at Nickelodeon. Representatives for the network declined to comment.

Patrick Star, voiced by Bill Fagerbakke, is a pink starfish who's good-natured and childlike but dumb as the rock he lives under. The new show will explore more about Patrick and his family, and the perennially unemployed Patrick might even find a job. According to Deadline, the new show will feature Patrick hosting a late-night talk show. There's no date yet for the show's premiere.

The coronavirus pandemic hasn't slowed down life in the SpongeBob universe. Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years is coming to CBS All Access in 2021 (Disclosure: ViacomCBS is CNET's parent company). That series will feature young versions of the SpongeBob characters, voiced by the same actors who do their grown-up voices, and it will show how SpongeBob and Patrick met as 10-year-old campers. A new feature film, SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, will skip theaters and come to video on-demand early in 2021. And the SpongeBob voice actors revisited favorite lines and songs for The Stars of SpongeBob Fan Favorites Special that aired in June.

In a phone interview earlier this summer, Tom Kenny, who has voiced SpongeBob since 1999, told me about how the cast has been filming new shows from their various homes. Because actors don't have to be on set together, animation is turning out to be "pandemic proof," he joked.

"Cartoons are this kinda comfort-food product," Kenny told me then. "You can make it in a different way but the end product still looks and tastes and smells the same way it ever did. It's like a Krabby Patty."