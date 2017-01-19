Spoiler alert: iPhone 7 hottest selling iPhone in America

Sure, the iPhone 7 was a bit of a let down even for die-hard Apple fans. No headphone jack, same basic design, etc. According to research firm CIRP (Consumer Intelligence Research Partners), that hasn't completely blunted the latest iPhone's momentum. A new CIRP report explains the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus have garnered the Lion's share of US sales so far this year.

Specifically both of Apple's current handsets account for 72 percent of "total US iPhone sales" this quarter. Of course that figure is a bit misleading since the only smartphones Apple officially sells are its two modern devices, not older models. Still, customers will still be able to find last year's iPhones for purchase through cellular carriers and other third party vendors though I imagine stocks are dwindling.

Another interesting stat laid out in the report states that of iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus buyers, just 15 percent made the switch from Android. Apparently that figure is significantly down from iPhone 6 and 6 Plus owners, of which 39 percent jumped over from Android handsets.