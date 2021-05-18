Spiral, Quiet Place Part 2 don't stream on HBO Max, sorry

Lionsgate

This year, all year, HBO Max is streaming new, theatrically released movies at no extra charge the same day each film hits US cinemas -- but only if they're distributed by the studio Warner Bros. The entirety of Warner Bros. 2021 movie slate is set to premiere both on Max and in cinemas, including In the Heights, Dune and Matrix 4 to come.

It's an unprecedented strategy, but it's also sparked some misguided hope among moviegoers when any new movie hits theaters. Without knowing the studio that's distributing a new flick hitting theaters, lots of people get curious that maybe the movie may be on HBO Max too.

HBO Max is part of AT&T's WarnerMedia, which also owns Warner Bros. That's why only Warner Bros. movies show up on Max at the same time as theaters, and not others.

Is Spiral streaming on HBO Max?

No. Spiral, the latest Saw franchise horror film, starring Chris Rock, is distributed by Lionsgate. It isn't available on HBO Max.

But Lionsgates movies do end up on streaming service Hulu and cable channel FX eventually, after a period in theaters. Watch there for Saw potentially becoming available, but it'll take a few months at least.

Will The Quiet Place Part 2 stream on HBO Max?

Nope. The sequel to The Quiet Place horror hit, which is distributed by Paramount Pictures, is scheduled to be released only in theaters on May 28.

But! It'll be available on streaming service Paramount Plus 45 days later, setting it up to be available there July 12. That's much faster than theatrically released movies typically made it to streaming before the pandemic.

OK, so what new movies actually will stream on HBO Max when they're in theaters?

Here you go:

All these titles will be available on HBO Max the same day they hit theaters in the US.

Any title listed with a "TBD" doesn't have a confirmed release date yet, but it's placed on the list in loose chronological order for when it's expected to come out.

Generally, most of the new Warner Bros. movies become available to stream on Max at 12:01 a.m. PT/3:01 a.m. ET on the day of their release. But the timing for other movies may vary, depending on when the first cinematic screenings take place at theaters. Wonder Woman 1984, for example, became available at 9 a.m. PT/noon ET on Dec. 25 because that was the earliest theaters were open that day.

The movies will be available to stream on HBO Max for 31 days. They're generally expected to be removed from the service at 11:59 p.m. PT on that 31st day.