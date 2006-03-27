Spinners? We don't need no stinkin' Spinners

Our colleagues over in the U.K. pointed out this innovation in wheel cover technology: Dub Pimpstars. These wheels display any image you want with LEDs. The wheels draw power from the car and have wireless hookups, so you can tell them what image to display from a laptop computer. Each wheel can be programmed individually, as well. At $12,500 for the smallest, 22-inch set, they aren't cheap, but at least that price includes tires. Now I want to see someone animate rotating Spinners on them.