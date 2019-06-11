Spielberg After Dark app will be a horror story you can literally only read at night, report says

Movie director Steven Spielberg knows how to spin a yarn, and he's no stranger to scaring audiences. (Cue the theme to Jaws.) Now the king of cinema is reportedly venturing into a new storytelling medium, mobile apps, for his latest project. Spielberg is writing a horror series for entertainment platform Quibi, film executive and Quibi founder Jeffrey Katzenberg told Variety on Sunday. The catch? You can only read the series at night.
Engineers designed the app, with a working title of Spielberg After Dark, to show a clock ticking down to sunset wherever you are, Variety reported. When the sun is completely gone, the chapter will unlock and the clock will start counting down to sunrise. When the sun comes up, the show disappears until the next night.
"Steven Spielberg came in, and said, 'I have a super scary story I want to do,'" Katzenberg told Variety. "He's writing it himself. He hasn't [written anything in a while] so getting him to write something is fantastic."
Katzenberg said Spielberg has already written five or six episodes, which Quibi calls chapters. The segments will be about seven to 10 minutes long and specifically shot to be watched on the go.
Quibi and Amblin Partners, Spielberg's production company, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
