Spider-Man's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe may be in jeopardy

Sony Pictures

Will Marvel Studios and Sony Entertainment stop working together on Spider-Man movies?

As of Tuesday, the future for your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man seemed murky.

Deadline reported Tuesday that a high-level dispute between the two companies means that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige won't produce any more Spider-Man films, and that Marvel will no longer be involved in the Spidey movie universe.

Marvel didn't return a request for comment, but sources state negotiations are ongoing. One Sony rep suggested the issue was over production credits.

There are still two planned movies starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man yet to come. It's possible that your average fan may not notice a difference between those two movies and Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: Homecoming, both of which were made under the Sony-Marvel agreement.

What's this deal, anyway? While he's long been a Marvel character in the comics, movie Spider-Man is a Sony Entertainment franchise character. In 2015, Sony and Marvel made a deal to work together on several Spider-Man films, and it seems to have been a wall-crawling success.

Spider-Man: Far From Home, made under the Marvel-Sony deal, recently became Sony's highest-grossing film of all time earning $1.109 billion globally.