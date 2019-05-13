Spider-Man-themed United safety video doesn't sling much excitement

United

In-flight safety videos are usually the time when passengers turn up whatever movie they're watching. United Airlines has a new safety video featuring Spider-Man, but the superhero theme doesn't make it any less boring.

The new Spider-Man: Far From Home-themed safety video will begin playing on United flights starting June 1 before the film opens on July 2. The web-slinging hero takes down criminals in the flick as airline employees give the pre-flight instructions on seat belts, safety vests and oxygen masks.

The safety video has multiple cameos, including Ned (Jacob Batalon), "Flash" Thompson (Toni Revolori) and Mr. Delmar (Hemky Madera) who owns the bodega Peter Parker goes to in the first film and United CEO Oscar Munoz. Obviously, the big name who's not appearing is Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland. There's also a small portrait of Stan Lee at the start of the video.

Along with the new safety video, United plans to offer a Spider-Man: Far From Home amenity kit for Polaris business class flyers. Included are theme products such as an eye mask, socks, toothbrush and skincare products.

United Airlines didn't respond to a request for additional comment.

Originally published 12:35 p.m. PT.

Update, 12:59 p.m. PT: Adds that United didn't have additional comment.

