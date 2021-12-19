10 Spider-Man themed gifts you can still get before Christmas

Crystal Dynamics

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters this week and is breaking box office records, reigniting the Marvel Cinematic Universe and bringing joy to fans of all ages who are happy to see the superhero back in action. With Christmas right around the corner, we've rounded up a few Spider-Man themed gift ideas you can still get under the tree in time for Christmas.

Note that some availability will vary by location and while all delivery dates were confirmed before Dec 24 at the time of publication, you should still check before you order to make sure the estimated time has not changed. Now, without further ado, here are some of our favorite Spider-Man themed gifts still available by Dec 24.

Fast delivery options

Sony Pictures Entertainment This edition of Spider-Man: Far From Home includes Blu-ray, DVD and Digital copy editions of the film as well as an action figure version of Night Monkey from the film.

Sony Play is Miles Morales as he tries to take on the mantle of his mentor, Peter Parker and become Spider-Man.

Sony This game is rated T for teens, and includes the full game, plus Marvel's Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps complete DLC story arc content. If you haven't played this game before, prepare for a more experienced Peter Parker trying to balance his personal life and career all while new villains threaten the city of New York.

Funko This Spider-Man backpack has a large main compartment, two mesh side pockets, and a front zip pocket. The straps feature the red webbing pattern of Spider-Man's suit, as does the front pocket.

Funko Celebrate 80 years of Spider-Man comics with this commemorative figure.

Funko Pick up Peter's loyal best friend Ned as part of your Pop! collection.

Funko Grab the cool and quirky MJ figure from No Way Home to complete your collection.

Available for curbside pickup today

These items won't ship to your home before Christmas, but they are available for same-day pickup at most Walmart stores across the country.

Sony Pictures Entertainment Grab this five movie collection, which contains Spider-Man 1-3 (starring Tobey Maguire) and The Amazing Spider-Man 1 and 2 (starring Andrew Garfield), for the ultimate Spider-Man fan.

Sony Pictures Entertainment This Blu-ray combo pack features both Far From Home and Homecoming, the first two MCU Spider-Man features starring Tom Holland

Sony Pictures Entertainment Follow Miles Morales as Spider-Man in this animated adventure. This package features DVD and digital copies.

Spider-Man Pre-order merchandise

The following items won't arrive until next year, but fans will be thrilled to have the following items waiting to ship for them as soon as they're released.

Funko This jumbo bobble head figure features the integrated suit from the No Way Home film and comes with a stand to hold the leaping Pop! figure.