COVID-19 omicron FAQ Spider-Man: No Way Home review 19 last-minute gifts under $30 you can pick up today Saturday Night not-so-live EV tax credits PS5 restock tracker
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

10 Spider-Man themed gifts you can still get before Christmas

Grab these Spider-Man themed gifts for the web-slinging fan in your life and make the holidays Marvel-ous.

Look at who's swinging by

Look at who's swinging by. 

 Crystal Dynamics
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters this week and is breaking box office records, reigniting the Marvel Cinematic Universe and bringing joy to fans of all ages who are happy to see the superhero back in action. With Christmas right around the corner, we've rounded up a few Spider-Man themed gift ideas you can still get under the tree in time for Christmas.

Note that some availability will vary by location and while all delivery dates were confirmed before Dec 24 at the time of publication, you should still check before you order to make sure the estimated time has not changed. Now, without further ado, here are some of our favorite Spider-Man themed gifts still available by Dec 24.

Fast delivery options

Spider-Man: Far From Home bundle with Night Monkey action figure

Walmart Exclusive
Sony Pictures Entertainment

This edition of Spider-Man: Far From Home includes Blu-ray, DVD and Digital copy editions of the film as well as an action figure version of Night Monkey from the film.

$35 at Walmart

(PS5) Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition
Sony

Play is Miles Morales as he tries to take on the mantle of his mentor, Peter Parker and become Spider-Man.

$50 at Walmart

(PS4) Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year edition
Sony

This game is rated T for teens, and includes the full game, plus Marvel's Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps complete DLC story arc content. If you haven't played this game before, prepare for a more experienced Peter Parker trying to balance his personal life and career all while new villains threaten the city of New York. 

$20 at Walmart
$20 at Best Buy
$20 at Target

Funko Marvel Spider-Man backpack

Walmart Exclusive
Funko

This Spider-Man backpack has a large main compartment, two mesh side pockets, and a front zip pocket. The straps feature the red webbing pattern of Spider-Man's suit, as does the front pocket.

$20 at Walmart

Funko Marvel 80th Anniversary Spider-Man
Funko

Celebrate 80 years of Spider-Man comics with this commemorative figure. 

$15 at Amazon

Funko Pop! Marvel Spider-Man: No Way Home Ned figure
Funko

Pick up Peter's loyal best friend Ned as part of your Pop! collection.

$9 at Walmart

Funko Pop! Marvel Spider-Man: No Way Home MJ figure
Funko

Grab the cool and quirky MJ figure from No Way Home to complete your collection.

$9 at Walmart

Available for curbside pickup today

These items won't ship to your home before Christmas, but they are available for same-day pickup at most Walmart stores across the country.

Spider-Man 5-Movie DVD Collection
Sony Pictures Entertainment

Grab this five movie collection, which contains Spider-Man 1-3 (starring Tobey Maguire) and The Amazing Spider-Man 1 and 2 (starring Andrew Garfield), for the ultimate Spider-Man fan.

$20 at Walmart

Spider-Man: Far From Home and Homecoming Blu-ray pack
Sony Pictures Entertainment

This Blu-ray combo pack features both Far From Home and Homecoming, the first two MCU Spider-Man features starring Tom Holland

$16 at Walmart

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse DVD
Sony Pictures Entertainment

Follow Miles Morales as Spider-Man in this animated adventure. This package features DVD and digital copies.

$9 at Walmart

Spider-Man Pre-order merchandise

The following items won't arrive until next year, but fans will be thrilled to have the following items waiting to ship for them as soon as they're released.

Preorder: Funko Pop! vinyl figure Spider-Man: No Way Home bobble head

Walmart Exclusive
Funko

This jumbo bobble head figure features the integrated suit from the No Way Home film and comes with a stand to hold the leaping Pop! figure.

$30 at Walmart

Preorder: Funko Pop! What If...? Zombie Hunter Spidey metallic vinyl bobble head and case

Walmart Exclusive
Funko

This super cool Zombie Hunter Spidey features the Spider-Man seen in the Disney Plus show What If...? and comes with a Pop! Stacks plastic protector. 

$17 at Walmart