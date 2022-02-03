Spider-Man spinoff Madame Web could star Dakota Johnson, reports say

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Deadline

Dakota Johnson is in talks with Sony to star as Madame Web in an upcoming Spider-Man spinoff movie, reports Thursday said.

Marvel character Cassandra Webb, an elderly blind woman with psychic abilities, was introduced in the Amazing Spider-Man comic books when she discovered Spider-Man's identity. She also served as a mentor to multiple Spider-Women.

Madame Web is reportedly being penned by the writers of fellow Spider-Man spinoff Morbius.

Morbius, starring Jared Leto, is set to release April 1. Leto's character, Michael Morbius, is a scientist who tries to cure his rare blood disease by using bat DNA, and becomes a vampire in the process.

The latest Spider-Man movie, No Way Home, was released Dec. 17.

Sony declined to comment.