Spider-Man spinoff Madame Web could star Dakota Johnson, reports say

The movie is reportedly being written by the same people behind Morbius.

Dakota Johnson Spider Man Madame Web Cassandra Webb

Dakota Johnson of 50 Shades of Gray could be the next Sony-Marvel superhero.

 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Deadline

Dakota Johnson is in talks with Sony to star as Madame Web in an upcoming Spider-Man spinoff movie, reports Thursday said.

Marvel character Cassandra Webb, an elderly blind woman with psychic abilities, was introduced in the Amazing Spider-Man comic books when she discovered Spider-Man's identity. She also served as a mentor to multiple Spider-Women.

Madame Web is reportedly being penned by the writers of fellow Spider-Man spinoff Morbius.

Morbius, starring Jared Leto, is set to release April 1. Leto's character, Michael Morbius, is a scientist who tries to cure his rare blood disease by using bat DNA, and becomes a vampire in the process.

The latest Spider-Man movie, No Way Home, was released Dec. 17.

Sony declined to comment.

