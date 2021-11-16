Spider-Man: No Way Home's new trailer features Green Goblin

Marvel/Sony

Spider-Man: No Way Home got another epic trailer on Tuesday, one month before the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie hits theaters on Dec. 17. It comes after the initial trailer, which focused on the movie's multiversal villains, broke YouTube records over the summer.

Check out the new No Way Home trailer below.

Unlike the previous trailer, the latest confirms Spidey's rogues' gallery of villains are here to play. We get clear looks at Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), the Sandman (the CGI version of him at least) and Electro (Jamie Foxx).

For those hoping to see the return of Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield, they're not in this trailer either, folks. The pair who played previous versions of Spider-Man have been rumored to return thanks to opening of the multiverse.

This Phase 4 MCU adventure will see Tom Holland's Peter Parker facing villains from Spidey movies stretching back to the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield eras, even though they took place in different universes.

No Way Home will close out the trilogy started by 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming and follows Peter as he tries to deal with the fallout from 2019 followup Spider-Man: Far From Home's closing moments. In the wake of his apparent demise, Mysterio revealed the wall crawler's identity to the world.

The new movie will seemingly reveal what goes down when Peter gets fellow Avenger Doctor Strange to cast a spell that'll make everyone forget he's Spidey. What could go wrong?

A whole multiverse of trouble, evidently.

Along with Holland, Sony and Marvel Studios' movie stars Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina and Benedict Cumberbatch. It's helmed by Jon Watts, who will also be directing Marvel's upcoming Fantastic Four.

MCU Spidey is also getting an animated prequel show, Spider-Man: Freshman Year, that'll explore Peter's journey prior to Homecoming.