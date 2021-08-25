Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer reportedly tops Avengers: Endgame with record 355.5M views

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Spider-Man: No Way Home doesn't come out until December, but the film is already getting plenty of attention. The trailer for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film got 355.5 million views in its first 24 hours, according to a report from Deadline. The trailer for No Way Home was released Monday at CinemaCon and on social media.

The trailer for the Spidey flick reportedly surpassed Avengers: Endgame, which racked up 289 million views when it debuted in 2018.

No Way Home is the sequel to Homecoming and Far From Home, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya. Holland also announced the trailer on his Instagram on Tuesday. Marvel fans can expect to find out what will happen now that Spider-Man's identity has been uncovered.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will hit theaters on Dec. 17. Sony did not immediately respond for comment about the trailer.

