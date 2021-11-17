Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios

Spider-Man: No Way Home got another epic trailer on Tuesday, a month before the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie hits theaters on Dec. 17. It comes after the initial trailer, which focused on the movie's multiversal villains, broke YouTube records over the summer. Check out the new No Way Home trailer below.

Unlike the previous trailer, the latest confirms Spidey's rogues' gallery of villains is here to play. We get clear looks at Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), the Sandman (the CGI version of him at least), Electro (Jamie Foxx, whose lightning bolts are now comic book yellow instead of his blue ones in The Amazing Spider-Man 2) and, incredibly, the Lizard as well (also in CGI at 2:21 in the video)! Peter Parker also shows off a darker iteration of his suit.

This Phase 4 MCU adventure will see Tom Holland's Peter facing villains from Spidey movies stretching back to the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield eras, even though they took place in different universes.

For those hoping to see the return of Maguire or Garfield -- sorry, they're not in this trailer, either. The actors, who played previous versions of Spider-Man, have been rumored to return thanks to the opening of the multiverse. Doc Ock alludes to his universe's Spidey (Maguire) when he fails to recognize Holland's Peter.

Mostly importantly, however, Zendaya's MJ reminds us all what the magic word is.

Marvel/Sony

No Way Home will close out the trilogy started by 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming and follows Peter as he tries to deal with the fallout from 2019 followup Spider-Man: Far From Home's closing moments. In the wake of his apparent demise, Mysterio revealed the wall crawler's identity to the world.

The new movie will seemingly reveal what goes down when Peter gets fellow Avenger Doctor Strange to cast a spell that'll make everyone forget he's Spidey. What could go wrong?

A whole multiverse of trouble, evidently. And likely spurred on by the events of the Disney Plus Loki series.

Here's the official synopsis:

"For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange's help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who've ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse."

Along with Holland, Zendaya, Dafoe, Molina and Foxx, Sony and Marvel Studios' movie stars Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei and Benedict Cumberbatch. It's helmed by Jon Watts, who will also be directing Marvel's upcoming Fantastic Four.

MCU Spidey is also getting an animated prequel show, Spider-Man: Freshman Year, that'll explore Peter's journey prior to Homecoming.