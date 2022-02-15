'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Swings Past 'Avatar' to Become Third-Highest Grossing Movie Domestically

Marvel Studios

Marvel blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home is now the third-highest-grossing movie at the domestic box office, unseating James Cameron's Avatar, Sony said Tuesday.

The superhero flick now stands at $760.9 million domestically, according to Sony. Avatar earned about $749.7 million domestically during its original release and about $10.7 million from a 2010 rerelease, adding up to approximately $760.5 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

Avatar is still the champ at the global box office, bringing in $2.78 billion worldwide with both those releases. Spider-Man: No Way Home sits at more than $1.8 billion globally, which is still a major feat during the pandemic, when moviegoers have been less inclined to sit in packed theaters. (It's currently the only pandemic film to hit $1 billion globally.)

Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third film to star Tom Holland as Spidey, landed in theaters last December. Jam-packed with memorable cameos and a whole host of enemies for Spider-Man to square up against, the film offered plenty to please Marvel fans. It also received generally favorable reviews from critics, and currently has a Metacritic score of 71.