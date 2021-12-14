Spider-Man: No Way Home review -- An impossible triumph

Marvel

If you thought this was going to be the biggest Spider-Man movie ever -- you might be right. With at least five villains, rumors of returning Spider-Men, a record-breaking trailer and the concept of the multiverse -- Spider-Man: No Way Home plays just about every trump card it has to claim the title of next Avengers: Endgame.

For the most part, it works. It works -- if you've seen all the previous Spider-Man movies. Inevitably a tangled web of characters, backstories and motivations, No Way Home has a surprisingly tidy plot for those who understand where each player has come from. Watch Spider-Man's back-catalogue and understand why the people at the back of the cinema are cheering at any given moment.

Still, if you're coming in for simply a well-oiled Marvel (and Sony) movie, you won't be disappointed. You might not fully appreciate the scale of what's essentially the live-action equivalent of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, aka the best Spider-Man movie ever. But you'll be treated to heroes with character development; slick, dynamic actions scenes; weird, wacky humor; high stakes; powerful emotional punches; and an incredible one-liner, delivered by Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) of all people.

Basically, this is the Tom Holland Spider-Man movie that feels most like the previous Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield installments. Director Jon Watts deals with real consequences, a darker tone in general and a recognizable New York setting (with a few Marvel Cinematic Universe touches). In other words, the third Holland entry well and truly makes up for the filler that was Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Marvel/Sony

The basic premise sees Peter Parker deal with the fallout of events right at the end of Far From Home. His secret identity has been made known to the public, along with the small (fabricated) detail that he murdered Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal). Now, with the savage media -- fronted by the glorious (but underused) J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) -- after him, Peter must adjust to a difficult existence chased by the hounds of the public eye.

If you gathered this plot point from the aforementioned record-breaking trailer, you could argue it isn't reason enough to warrant Peter's following decision: Go to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and request the sorcerer cast a spell that reverses everything back to normal. It all begins as sweet hijinks keeping with the John Hughes-possessed high school superhero movies that were Holland's first two outings. But then comes a surprising, expectations-toying spectacle with thematic heft.

Marvel/Sony

Marvel advertised the inclusion of returning villains, including the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx), Sandman (Thomas Hayden Church) and The Lizard (Rhys Ifans). Maybe this was to warn you to study up on their backstories, so that you'll be satisfied with the one or two lines provided to explain why each villain reacts to a storyline that plunges them in a different universe.

The standouts are the Green Goblin and Doctor Octopus. Thanks to Marvel's digital de-aging technology, Dafoe and Molina mostly look like they did nearly two decades ago when they appeared in Sam Raimi's original Spider-Man trilogy. Mostly. Sometimes it looks like an Instagram beauty filter has been placed strategically over certain parts of the screen.

Marvel/Sony

The visual effects in general have been parceled out and tapered down, so that we don't have to sift through the effects-heavy murk-storm of Far From Home. The action scenes, featuring hand-to-hand combat, feel more practical and visceral. Grittier, sweatier, bloodier. A first-person perspective straps you in for a dizzying ride with Spider-Man swinging from A to B. Small details, such as Peter using his webs to grab things around Aunt May's apartment, add welcome charm and color. This time, Peter also exercises his Spidey senses, so that the often joked about "Peter tingle" is now a real asset -- one that we can finally feel too, via sound effects and a close-up on Holland's face.

A sequence with Doctor Strange is not only trippy and eye-popping, but it gives Peter a chance to use his other superpower: his brain. Holland's iteration, while younger than the previous two, rarely has the opportunities to utilize his less flashy asset. He's teetered on being painted as a frustratingly naive, gullible athlete. But this time around, he fares much better (although Spidey's trademark quips, apart from one scene with Doc Ock, are still sorely lacking).

Holland also gets to showcase his dramatic acting talents, more than just his effortless likability. The darker, M-rated material pushes Holland to the burning, emotional places that flicker with the moral decisions nagging inside Peter. Special mentions go to Zendaya (Peter's girlfriend MJ) and Jacob Batalon (Peter's best friend Ned), the former of which has much more to do, despite playing Peter's girlfriend and inevitably finding herself falling from a tall building in the third act. MJ is even gifted a thread of character growth -- but be warned, such gifts can so quickly be taken away (sigh).

The camera work is slicker, the dialogue snappier and the inner turmoil of our hero churning nicely away. A Russo Brothers influence can almost be felt ushering Holland's third Spider-Man movie into new, weightier territory. If the character is to become the next Tony Stark, this is the way to etch a few more scars into a more interesting hero's facade. If you came for the biggest movie of the year, you'll definitely leave satisfied.

Spider-Man: No Way hits theaters Dec. 16.