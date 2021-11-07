Spider-Man: No Way Home poster features Green Goblin, Doc Ock and more

Marvel Studios

A couple of incredible things came out of the first official Spider-Man: No Way Home poster, dropped Sunday evening.

The first is that we can see fresh looks at villains Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Electro and The Sandman. Green Goblin and Doc Ock featured in the third Tom Holland Spidey movie's record-breaking trailer, released in August, with Electro and The Sandman only hinted at. This poster seemingly hammers their presence home, leaning toward the rumor we'll see Spidey's rogues' gallery of villains known as The Sinister Six.

The other special thing about this poster is that, well, it's a vast improvement on previous promotional posters for Holland's Spider-Man movies. It's become something of a joke that fan-made posters are more worthy than the official materials. (Fan-made posters were recently spotted pinned up at movie theaters.)

Check out the first official Spider-Man: No Way Home poster below.

The Multiverse unleashed. #SpiderManNoWayHome is exclusively in movie theaters December 17. pic.twitter.com/DchHdpKKFy — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) November 8, 2021

Here's the synopsis for Spider-Man: "No Way Home: For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man."

The Sony and Marvel Studios' movie, starring Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina and Benedict Cumberbatch (as Doctor Strange), is scheduled to hit theaters Dec. 17.