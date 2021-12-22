Spider-Man: No Way Home -- 10 of the biggest WTF questions

Marvel/Sony

The ending can be explained, we can review the whole thing and we can talk about what on Earth the golden ratio is. But there are some questions Spider-Man: No Way Home poses that, for better or worse, keep the mind boggling.

If you, too, found yourself wondering why no one will talk about a certain universe's Uncle Ben or how the ongoing logistics of some of the flick's plot devices work, you're not alone.

Let's dive into all the big questions Spider-Man: No Way Home left us hanging on. (Note: We don't necessarily have any answers.)

1. Villains reformed Marvel/Sony When the villains were sent back to their own universes, did they go to the incidents where they would have died (but then events played out differently)? Or did they return at the same points where the Peter Parkers left (years after their deaths) and have to resume their old lives? If it's the former, then events in those timelines would have changed wildly. Norman Osborn would be alive after the events of 2002's Spider-Man, so his son Harry would have no vendetta against Spidey. Harry wouldn't have funded Otto Octavius' research in Spider-Man 2, so Doc Ock would never have existed (although Ock's accident could have happened anyway). It'd be less messy if they returned to their universes at the moment Peter left, but that would have been tough in a different way for Norman – his son would be dead, and who knows what shape his company would be in.

2. $$$ Marvel Studios How is MCU Peter making money if no one remembers that he exists? Could he be selling pictures of Spider-Man to J. Jonah Jameson?!

3. Magic do's and don'ts Sony After the forgetting spell, would it ruin the whole spell if Peter told anyone he used to know about their history?

4. Into the Venom-verse Sony Pictures Is there an MCU Eddie Brock?

5. B.F.P. Marvel/Sony Where is MCU Uncle Ben buried? He's alluded to in Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Peter has a suitcase with Ben's initials on it in Far From Home, but Aunt May's grave doesn't appear to be next to his.

6. Shailene Woodley's Mary Jane HBO Does Shailene Woodley's Mary Jane exist in the Andrew Garfield Peter Parker universe? Her scenes were cut from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, but it'd be nice if they got together offscreen.

7. Let there be more carnage Sony Pictures So we're definitely not going to see Spider-Man fight Venom? Also, did the symbiote forget about Spider-Man or will it remember it again once it connects to the hivemind?

8. Flash Thompson, author Marvel/Sony Will Flash Thompson's book about being friends with Peter Parker now just be a work of fiction?

9. All hail Wong Marvel If Wong is the Sorcerer Supreme now, why does he need to fix fights like in Shang-Chi?