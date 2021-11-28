Spider-Man: No Way Home ticket rush crashes AMC and Fandango's websites

Fans of Marvel and the MCU may remember that the release of tickets for Avengers: Endgame did a huge number on cinema ticket sites across the US. Now it looks like Spider-Man: No Way Home has done the precise same thing, with fans online claiming both AMC and Fandango are down as a result of the demand.
The release of an NFT could be partly to blame. Earlier on Sunday AMC announced that the first 86,000 "AMC Stubs A-List, Premiere, or Investor Connect members" who purchased or reserved tickets for a Dec. 16 showing of Spider-Man would receive an "eco-friendly" Spider-Man NFT for their troubles. Hard to say if this had any impact on the AMC site going down, but it most likely didn't help. AMC and Fandango didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Looking for Cyber Monday deals?Don’t miss a minute of the action with our coverage of the best Cyber Monday 2021 deals.
Beyond AMC, the demand for Spider-Man: No Way Home tickets appears to be affecting almost every preorder service out there. Some users are reporting that other sites like Drafthouse are also experiencing difficulties. We'll update when we hear more.