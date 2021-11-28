Spider-Man: No Way Home ticket rush crashes AMC and Fandango's websites

Marvel

Fans of Marvel and the MCU may remember that the release of tickets for Avengers: Endgame did a huge number on cinema ticket sites across the US. Now it looks like Spider-Man: No Way Home has done the precise same thing, with fans online claiming both AMC and Fandango are down as a result of the demand.

@AMCTheatres it's Endgame all over again — Mike Lewis (@4thdegree9365) November 29, 2021

ATOM is down. Fandango is lagging. AMC is down. Cinemark is down. Harkins is down. #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/cxikVBtZfa — charlie Jatinder (@meJat32) November 29, 2021

Fandango, AMC, and Cinemarks website crashed.. I just want my Spider-Man tickets😭 — Lucila Barrera (@Lucila_Barrera_) November 29, 2021

The release of an NFT could be partly to blame. Earlier on Sunday AMC announced that the first 86,000 "AMC Stubs A-List, Premiere, or Investor Connect members" who purchased or reserved tickets for a Dec. 16 showing of Spider-Man would receive an "eco-friendly" Spider-Man NFT for their troubles. Hard to say if this had any impact on the AMC site going down, but it most likely didn't help. AMC and Fandango didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Get ready Spidey-Fans! #SpiderManNoWayHome tickets will be going on sale on Spider-Monday, November 29th at 12:01am EST! Swing in and grab #AMCTheatres first Eco-Friendly NFT! pic.twitter.com/ckkUK0gTIX — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) November 28, 2021

Beyond AMC, the demand for Spider-Man: No Way Home tickets appears to be affecting almost every preorder service out there. Some users are reporting that other sites like Drafthouse are also experiencing difficulties. We'll update when we hear more.