Spider-Man: No Way Home joins TikTok with an account for The Daily Bugle

Marvel

In addition to searching for clues in trailers, fans eagerly awaiting the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home can now turn to TikTok for movie updates. The Daily Bugle, a fictional tabloid featured in the the Spider-Man comics and films, has joined the social video app, having already posted three videos and garnered over 214,000 followers.

In the account's first clip, Betty Brant, The Daily Bugle's newest (unpaid) intern, promises to "bring you the fair, balanced and hard-hitting news you've grown to expect from The Daily Bugle."

Looking for Black Friday deals? Don't miss a minute of the action with our Don't miss a minute of the action with our live coverage of Black Friday 2021 deals

In another clip, Brant asks viewers to participate and "share your Spider-Man sightings, misguided opinions, vague rumors and craziest conspiracy theories today."

@thedailybugleofficial Join us as an intern of The Daily Bugle, no experience required! Get our reporter pack from our 🔗 in bio. ♬ SpiderMan No Way Home in theaters December 17 - The Daily Bugle

The hotly anticipated film lands in theaters Dec. 17. It'll wrap up the trilogy started by 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming and follow Peter Parker as he tries to deal with the fallout from the closing moments of 2019 follow-up Spider-Man: Far From Home. The Phase 4 MCU adventure will see Tom Holland's Peter Parker facing villains from Spidey movies stretching back to the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield eras, even though they took place in different universes. In addition to Holland, the film stars Zendaya, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei and Benedict Cumberbatch.