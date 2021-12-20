Omicron update Think you're 'fully vaccinated'? Elon Musk says he'll pay over $11 billion in taxes New EV tax credits in doubt YouTube TV, Disney reach new deal Spider-Man: No Way Home's historic opening weekend

Spider-Man: No Way Home had the 2nd biggest opening weekend in history

If anything was gonna get people back to the cinema, it was Spider-Man.

spider-man-no-way-home-osx1440-comp-v005-300dpi-1003

Spider-Man: No Way Home just went ballistic at the box office.

 Sony

After a couple of lackluster years at the box office, it appears Spider-Man: No Way Home has broken the seal.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and a recent surge in case numbers, Spider-Man: No Way Home took in $260 million in its domestic opening weekend, Sony Pictures said Monday, beating earlier estimates. It now sits between two other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies -- Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War -- with the second biggest domestic opening ever.

Considering that Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in less favorable circumstances, those numbers are ridiculous. For context, it beat the opening weekends of every single Star Wars movie.

Positive buzz around the movie, solid reviews and the upcoming Christmas holiday season will almost certainly result in a long tail for the latest Marvel release. Spider-Man: No Way Home will almost certainly become the highest-grossing movie of the year and Sony's most successful movie release ever in the process. 

Does this mean cinema is saved? That remains to be seen. Spider-Man's incredible domestic take represented roughly 92% of all takings at the cinema this weekend. It'll be interesting to see, in the coming months, if Spider-Man: No Way Home encourages more people to go back to the cinema, after some of the strangest years in history.

CNET's Carrie Mihalcik contributed to this report. 