Spider-Man: No Way Home first pandemic film to hit $1 billion

Marvel/Sony

Spider-Man: No Way Home didn't just defeat villains from past Spider-Man films. It also toppled the box office. It's the first film to debut in the pandemic to hit $1 billion around the world.

It only took 12 days to hit that mark, the film's official Twitter account posted on Sunday. The film, which stars Tom Holland as Spider-Man, along with Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch, has won rave reviews from critics and fans alike for how it incorporates elements of past Spider-Man films from the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield era.

Domestically, Spider-Man: No Way Home is the top-grossing film in the US at $467.3 million, easily topping Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (another Marvel Cinematic Universe film), which has raked in $224.5 million, according to BoxOfficeMojo.com.

Comic book films continue to dominate the theaters, which have dealt with the pandemic keeping some consumers away and studios releasing some of their films on streaming services (like the Matrix Resurrections, which only grossed $12 million at the box office over the weekend but was also available on HBO Max). Beyond Spider-Man and Shang-Chi, the next highest-grossing films are Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Black Widow, with F9: The Fast Saga rounding out the top five.