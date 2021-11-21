Spider-Man: No Way Home drops new TV spot revealing more footage

Marvel/Sony

At this point, it's old news that Doc Ock, Green Goblin, The Lizard, Electro and Sandman will fight Spidey in Spider-Man: No Way Home. But that won't stop the hype train from careening on.

Just a week after the Marvel-Sony movie's second slam-dunk trailer, another teaser has arrived. We see more of Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) interacting with Peter Parker (Tom Holland), mainly asking the question on everyone's lips: "What's going on and who are those guys?"

Watch the new TV spot below.

People are slightly freaking out about Electro's new look, which we see in more detail in the TV spot.

Still no Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield, though. (The ex-Spider-Men are heavily rumored to appear in the third Tom Holland Spider-Man flick.)

Here's the official synopsis:

"For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange's help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who've ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse."

Along with Holland, Zendaya, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx, Sony and Marvel Studios' movie stars Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei and Benedict Cumberbatch. It's helmed by Jon Watts, who will also be directing Marvel's upcoming Fantastic Four.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters Dec. 17.