Is Spider-Man: No Way Home coming to Disney Plus? What you need to know

Sony Pictures

Spider-Man: No Way Home swung into theaters last December. Now, about two months later, details on where the insane Spider-Man movie can be streamed have been released.

Will it be heading to Disney Plus like other Marvel movies? Or is there a trick thanks to Sony's involvement?

Scroll down for everything you need to know on streaming Spider-Man: No Way Home.

What's the streaming release date?

No Way Home exclusively hit theaters in the US on Dec. 17. As for streaming dates, the flick will exclusively hit Starz "sometime over the next six months," according to Starz CEO Jeffrey Hirsch in a February interview with Deadline.

Is No Way Home coming to Disney Plus?

Long story short: It's possible, but not for some time.

You might have heard about a deal Disney made with Sony, the distributor for No Way Home, to stream Spider-Man movies. However, this deal doesn't apply to No Way Home.

Disney secured a deal with Sony last April to stream legacy Spider-Man movies and Sony movies released in theaters between 2022 and 2026. But since No Way Home hit theaters in 2021, the deal doesn't apply.

Netflix also has a deal with Sony to stream all the studio's new movies starting with films theatrically released in 2022. But No Way Home doesn't fit the time frame, either.

So where can we watch it? No Way Home will hit Starz first. Starz holds the exclusive pay television rights to Sony Pictures' theatrical releases through 2021, following theatrical and home media releases.

It isn't clear whether No Way Home will head to Disney Plus or Netflix, but if it does, it'll be after many months. Read more about the Disney and Sony situation here.

When can I buy Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Expect it to be available digitally in February.

You can preorder No Way Home now for $20 at iTunes, Google Play, the Microsoft Store and Vudu.