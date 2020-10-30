Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be one of the PS5's major draws when Sony's next-gen console launches Nov. 12, and developer Insomniac added to the hype on Friday by revealing a costume with a twist. The Into the Spider Verse suit lets you dress Miles up like the 2018 animated movie, and changes the game's animation too.

It mirrors the 12 FPS animation style from the Oscar-winning movie, and adds pop-up words and burst cards into the action. If you find it off putting or have accessible concerns, those features can be turned off, Insomniac community director James Stevenson confirmed in a tweet.

Earlier this month, Insomniac revealed that you'll be able to unlock a super cute Spider-Cat sidekick as well.

The game, which is a spin-off of 2018's Spider-Man, hits PS5 at launch and will be available for PS4 that day too. If you get the PS4 version, you'll be able to upgrade to the PS5 one for free (and transfer your progress) if you decide to get the newer console.

The standalone game will be $50, but you can also get an Ultimate Edition that includes a remastered version of the previous Spider-Man for $70. That'll include the 2018 game, its expansion packs and Miles Morales.