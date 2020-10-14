CNET también está disponible en español.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales features an adorable Spider-Cat sidekick

Spider-Cat wears a tiny Spider-Man mask and attacks bad guys with its kitty claws.

See Spider-Cat fight alongside Spider-Man.

 Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Fighting bad guys as Spider-Man is always a fun time, but what if you had a crime-fighting cat to offer help? The upcoming Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales video game has just that.

In new gameplay footage -- from a video posted by Game Informer  -- Miles is notified by his Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man app about a bodega robbery. If you've visited bodegas (small neighborhood convenience stores) in New York City, many of them have their own resident cat. There's even a popular Instagram dedicated to bodega cats

In the game, the bodega cat (Spider-Cat) is stolen in the robbery, but Miles rescues the feline (conveniently placed inside a backpack). Spider-Cat's actual name in the game appears to be Spider-Man, which means there are multiple versions of Spider-Man protecting the city now alongside Miles.

After completing this side quest, players are rewarded with a special Spider-Cat suit that includes a cool hoodie for Miles and a tiny Spider-Man mask for Spider-Cat. Spider-Cat travels with Miles inside his backpack. 

The best part is seeing Spider-Cat help Spider-Man fight bad guys in battle. He even triumphantly meows as he's scratching up the bad guys' faces.

Spider-Man fans shared their excitement about Spider-Cat on social media. 

Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be released for PS5 and PS4 on Nov. 12.