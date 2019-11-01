Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel coming in 2022

Screenshot by Corinne Reichert/CNET

A second Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse movie has been confirmed. The sequel will sling its way onto the big screen on April 8, 2022, the Spider-Verse Twitter account tweeted Friday.

The account hinted at the news a day earlier. "Something's up. Our Spidey sense is tingling," the tweet read Thursday.

While Peter Parker remains part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or MCU -- thanks partially to Tom Holland, who currently portrays the live-action version of the character -- the Spider-Man property is still owned by Sony, so Sony Pictures Animation developed the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse movie released in 2018.

The first installment was based on the 2014-2015 Marvel Comics Spider-Verse event, which featured a bunch of spider-powered characters including two Peters, Miles Morales and Spider-Gwen battling Morlun and the Inheritors.