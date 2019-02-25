Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse now on Digital HD: Every way to watch

Sony

Sony's animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse just won an Oscar for best animated feature. While it's still playing in some theaters, you can now watch this Oscar-winning movie at home on Digital HD.

The film that's chock full of Spider-people -- including Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), Peter Parker (Jake Johnson) and Gwen Stacey (Hailee Steinfeld) -- swung into digital stores Tuesday. These include iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, Amazon, Fandango Now and Microsoft Movies & TV.

You can also buy it through the Disney-owned Movies Anywhere service, and link those stores to your Movies Anywhere account to view on whichever device you want. That way you can watch it from your iPhone, iPad, Android device, Roku, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV or any other device that supports at least one of those digital stores.

If you want a physical copy of the Spider-Verse film, it will be out in a few weeks on March 19 on 4K Blu-ray, standard Blu-ray and DVD.