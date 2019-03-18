Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse on Blu-ray, Digital HD: Every way to watch

Sony

Sony's animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse just won an Oscar for best animated feature. While it's still playing in some theaters, you can now watch this Oscar-winning movie at home on Digital HD and Blu-ray.

The film that's chock-full of Spider-people -- including Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), Peter Parker (Jake Johnson) and Gwen Stacey (Hailee Steinfeld) -- has already swung onto digital stores. These include iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, Amazon, Fandango Now and Microsoft Movies & TV.

You can also buy it through the Disney-owned Movies Anywhere service, and link those stores to your Movies Anywhere account to view on whichever device you want. That way you can watch it from your iPhone, iPad, Android device, Roku, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV or any other device that supports at least one of those digital stores.

The physical copy of the film, which is available on 4K Blu-ray, standard Blu-ray and DVD, looks and sounds incredible according to our review of the 4K edition. That review also contains a rundown of the various special editions of the movie, which include bonuses like a Miles Morales action figure that's exclusive to Walmart or a steelbook case from Best Buy.

Originally published Feb. 25.

Update March 18: Adds Blu-ray home release information.

Now playing: Watch this: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse spins the best Spidey...