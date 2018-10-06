Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse footage ropes in fans at NYCC

Enlarge Image Sony Pictures Animation

Are your Spidey senses tingling?

Upcoming Sony Pictures animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse looks like an action-packed adventure, if fan reaction is anything to go by. Fans got to see a whopping 35 minutes of new footage at a New York Comic Con (NYCC) panel on Saturday.

In the movie, Marvel comics character Miles Morales/Spider-Man (voiced by Shameik Moore) must juggle high school life with being a secret superhero as he's introduced to the "Spider-Verse" where there can be more than just one Spider-Man.

The new footage shows a version of Peter Parker battle Kingpin and Green Goblin near the collider, a futuristic piece of tech that breaks down the barriers between universes, allowing for different versions of Spider-Man to interact, but also threatening to destroy them all.

Executive Producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller asked fans attending the panel vow not to reveal any spoilers on social media, but many took to Twitter with their praise of the footage.

"Seriously, I can not rave enough about how cool the animation in Spider-Verse looks," one wrote. "It's literally like watching as a comic book comes to life."

Seriously, I cannot rave enough about how COOL the animation in #SpiderVerse looks. It has the look and feel and texture of a comic book. It's literally like watching as a comic book comes to life.



And the Miles Morales/Spider-Man story is so good. So funny, so much heart. #NYCC — 💀 Mollsoleum @ NYCC (@mollyrockit) October 6, 2018

Guys. Guys. The first 35 minutes of into the #SpiderVerse are so good. SO GOOD. I can’t wait to see the rest. #NYCC — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) October 6, 2018

HOLY SHIT. It looks incredible and it's so funny #IntoTheSpiderVerse #NYCC — Michelle Jaworski @ NYCC (@michejaw) October 6, 2018

Sony just showed the first act and then some of Into The #SpiderVerse at #NYCC!



Holy crap! That was so much fun. Miles Morales is gonna be a stud! I can't wait to see so much more.



So many Marvel characters and Stan Lee! — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) October 6, 2018

Moore, who voices main character Miles, said he's long wanted to be part of the Spider-Verse.

"When I was younger and I first saw Miles Morales, I thought, 'Dude, this is a black Spider-Man. I definitely want to play a black Spider-Man some day,'" Moore said.

Actor Jake Johnson said he wanted to portray a different kind of Peter Parker than audiences typically expect. "Peter Parker at 40, Peter Parker who's a little chubby," Johnson said. "Peter Parker who's a little depressed. And that's a new Peter Parker."

As far as Peter's relationship with Miles, Johnson described Peter being a reluctant mentor; "a little Mr. Miyagi" (the teacher character from The Karate Kid).

The latest Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse trailer dropped Tuesday, introducing the long-teased Spider-Ham, Spider-Man Noir and Spider-Gwen.

The new animated film will also feature the voices of Lily Tomlin, Mahershala Ali, Hailee Steinfeld and Liev Schreiber, among others.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is scheduled for release worldwide on Dec. 14.

