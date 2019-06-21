Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 'definitely' getting a sequel

Sony Pictures

The animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was a huge hit in 2018, so it should come as no surprise that a sequel is coming. But it's always nice to get confirmation of good news. Producer Amy Pascal did just that this week, telling io9 that more Spidey is on the way.

"We are definitely hard at work on the sequel," Pascal said. "You can expect another movie."

No date was given for the second film's release.

Pascal also addressed the multiple Spider-Man TV shows coming from filmmakers Chris Miller and Phil Lord, saying, "I think we have some fantastic shows that we're doing and we're just putting them together now."

If you want to catch up before the sequel comes out, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is now available on Digital HD, Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray, and on various streaming services. Our review praises it as "the best Spider-Man movie in this or any other universe."