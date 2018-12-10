Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse clip showcases Miles Morales' style

Miles Morales does whatever a spider can.
A Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse clip dropped on the iTunes trailer Twitter account Monday and gave us a sense of how its hero is different to original Spidey Peter Parker.
The clip shows Miles (Shameik Moore) getting his webshooters from Peter's Aunt May (Lily Tomlin) and webbing through the canyons of New York for the first time.
However, we know that he's far from the only Spider-person featured in the movie -- he'll team up with Peter, Spider-Woman, Spider-Man Noir and the porktacular Spider-Ham to battle the Kingpin.
The Golden Globe-nominated movie -- which is separate from the Marvel Cinematic Universe -- is out on Dec. 12 in the UK, Dec. 13 in Australia and Dec. 14 in the US.
