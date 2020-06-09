Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 seemingly begins production amid COVID-19

Sony

Sony has begun work on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 amid widespread production delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nick Kondo, Sony Imageworks lead animator, announced on Twitter June 8 that he had kicked off work on the project, which is due to release in 2022.

"First day on the job!" Kondo tweeted Monday.

The second Into the Spider-Verse movie was confirmed in November 2019, and was originally set to hit the big screen on April 8, 2020 but was delayed to Oct. 7, 2022 due to COVID.

First day on the job! pic.twitter.com/qfqcCAi9wF — Nick Kondo 近藤 (@NickTyson) June 8, 2020

While Peter Parker remains part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or MCU -- thanks partially to Tom Holland, who currently portrays the live-action version of the character -- the Spider-Man property is still owned by Sony. Sony Pictures Animation developed the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse movie released in 2018.

The first installment was based on the 2014-2015 Marvel Comics Spider-Verse event, which featured a bunch of spider-powered characters including two Peters, Miles Morales and Spider-Gwen battling Morlun and the Inheritors.